FBI Future Agents in Training Academy:

The Cle. FBI Office will be hosting the Future Agents in Training Academy this summer. Participants learn from special about gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and solving cases. More info in Guidance A114. Deadline: Jan. 15. Students 16-18 years of age are eligible. Applications can be found in the Guidance Office or online at: www.fbi.gov/cleveland (go to the Community Outreach link)

Senior Project:

Senior Project information will be coming in January. Start thinking about what you want to do and where you want to go. It is never too early to make contact. Make sure you keep on top of your classes, only 2 weeks and finals left in the semester.

CSU Engineering Day:

Cleveland State University has announced their "Engineer for a Day" Job Shadowing program to be held on Feb. 24. Students will be placed at engineering firms in the Cleveland area. Students in grades 9-12 with a strong interest in engineering are eligible to apply. Stop by the Guidance Office, room A114, for more information.